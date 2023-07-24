NATIONAL NEWS— Legendary singer, Emmy and Grammy award-winning artist Tony Bennett dies at 96

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Legendary singer Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96. Bennett fought in the final stages of World War II as an army infantryman, and after returning to the United States, he quickly grew to fame and signed with Columbia Records. He recorded and released several number one tracks including “ I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and “Life in a Looking Glass.” His outstanding career included 20 Grammy Awards and 22 additional nominations, a Lifetime Achievement Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and dozens of other recognitions and awards. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 but continued to perform until 2020. He also participated in his farewell tour in 2021. ​​In various statements, his family members said that Bennett continued to sing until the end, and that the last song he ever sang was “Because of You,” which happens to also be one of his first number one tracks.