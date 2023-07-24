NATIONAL NEWS— Barbie and Oppenheimer movies fight for spotlight with same-day release

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Two blockbuster movies, ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’, were both released in theaters this week. ‘Oppenheimer’, directed by Christopher Nolan and ‘Barbie’, directed by Greta Gerwig have both been well publicized and were set for release on the same day. American moviegoers had to decide which movie to view on release day, creating anticipation as to which of the two films will emerge as a frontrunner in box office sales. Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, is estimated to earn $110 million at the U.S. box office during opening weekend, while Oppenheimer is set to take in $50 million. Warner Bros announced that Barbie has currently earned $22.3 million in box office previews— the highest of any film this year— and Oppenheimer has garnered $10.5 million in preview earnings.