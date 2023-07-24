WORLD NEWS— Protestors storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad, set fire to the building over planned Quran burning

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Protestors stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad where they scaled the walls of the complex and set fire to the building. The citizens were protesting the second planned burning of the Quran in Sweden in the last month. Additionally, Iraq has ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from the country. Iraq’s prime minister cut diplomatic ties with Sweden, condemning the desecration of the Quran. Based on the country’s courts, the protests are allowed to go forward under free speech laws, but police continue to be on alert to ensure safety.