MARYLAND NEWS— Mosquitoes in Anne Arundel County tested positive for West Nile virus

Mosquitoes caught on July 11 were the first reported to have tested positive for the West Nile virus. Maryland’s Department of Agriculture is spraying an EPA-approved mosquito control formula in affected areas over the next several weeks. Additionally, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health is issuing a warning for Maryland residents to remain cautious. The Department says that though most don’t get sick, roughly 1 in 5 patients “develop symptoms like headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.” They encourage Maryland residents in affected areas to stay indoors whenever possible and wear long sleeves to minimize the risk of mosquito bites.