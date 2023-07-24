WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS— Washington Commanders is under new ownership following an investigation into former owner

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

The National Football League has just announced that the Washington Commanders will be under new ownership. The team’s former owner, Dan Snyder, faces a $60 million fine, due to an independent investigation which allegedly found evidence of workplace misconduct and financial improprieties.The Commanders will now be owned by billionaire Josh Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, who is also the majority owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, and co-owner of the New Jersey Devils. NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, said that this was a unanimous vote and that “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties, and we welcome them to the NFL as well.”