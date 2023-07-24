WORLD NEWS— Russia strikes Ukrainian grain after pulling out of export agreement

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Russian missile attacks targeting the Ukraine’s Black Sea coast destroyed 60,000 tons of grain and posed substantial damage to storage infrastructure. Mykola Solskyi, the Agriculture Minister of Ukraine said that a “considerable amount” of export infrastructure is out of operation, posing further damages to the economy. This was the result of Russia having pulled out of a deal that allowed safe passage of exports. Russian President Putin accused the West of using the grain deal as “political blackmail.”