MARYLAND NEWS— Maryland paratransit system threatened with lawsuit alleging ADA noncompliance

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

The Maryland paratransit system has been threatened with a lawsuit on the ground that their system does not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The U.S. Attorney’s Office notified the Maryland Transit Administration in a June 29 letter. Erek Barron, US Attorney for Maryland, and Jane Anderson, Assistant U.S. Attorney, wrote that the “MTA’s paratransit service fails to provide service that is ‘comparable to the level of designated public transportation services provided to individuals without disabilities using such a system.”