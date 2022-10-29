TECH University boost its educational offer with Harvard’s business cases

Sponsored

Photo: Courtesy of Tech Technology University

The world’s largest digital university uses its own Re-Learning system complemented by the Case Method created by Harvard to give the best education to their students.

The largest online university in the world TECH Technological University is the pioneer to introduce the “Case Method” from Harvard in their educational system to provide students with the best learning innovative pedagogy tools access.

Students from TECH have access to the ‘’Business Cases’’ from Harvard in their learning programs. This method consists in learning about real situations in the business world and has been practiced as a priority and fundamental element. TECH has become an international reference institution in distance education. Currently, they have more than 100,000 students a year and more than 500,000 graduates from more than 150 countries.

According to the highest international standards, the overall score obtained by the TECH learning system is 8.01 and for this reason, it was recognized by Forbes as “the best online university in the world”, thanks to its innovative 100% online learning system which has 16 different didactic elements in each lesson.

Case Method from Harvard

It was created in 1912 at the Harvard Business School with the aim of inspiring law students to not limit themselves to learning the basic concepts and laws by only reading without deepening. As a result of that, the professors decided to create an active teaching-learning model to make it easier for students to work with real situations through practice.

As this project had excellent results, Harvard decided to set it up as the standard method of teaching in all faculties. Nowadays, it is recognized as the best method of learning from leading business schools around the world, thanks to its focus on improving the practice of management skills creating an important connection between the academic world and business real cases.

‘’The cases give the student the opportunity to really think and apply the knowledge they learn from their readings or study books to a real situation and produce solutions and conclusions. In other words, the case method teaches how to think in the real world.’’ highlight William Ellet from Harvard Business Review.

TECH University learning system

The institution has created the best online learning system which was tested with hundreds of thousands of students. TECH method breaks with the educational schemes of the traditional universities since its focus is that the student obtains the professional skills of each program in the best way possible.

Due to the success of this learning model, it has been awarded international scientific prizes and recognized for the design of this innovative system which combines the highest educational standards using the latest technology to achieve the most demanded academic requirements. Technological University is the only digital educational institution certified and licensed to use it.

Also, according to scientific studies repetition is the best way to learn, due to this fact, TECH University supplies around 8 to 16 repetitions of each key concept within a lesson in a unique way, to ensure that the knowledge is internalized in every learning program.

They offer many programs that are constantly renewed and the professors must update their pedagogical training and must adapt to the latest trends. Also, they implemented tools such as psychometric models based on the learning outcomes and skills that students must get and overcome throughout the program.

By having into account scientific research, TECH teachers select the most relevant concepts and create interactive multimedia elements such as images, videos, audio, diagrams, decision algorithms, and animations to ensure that students will learn the concepts in an effective way.