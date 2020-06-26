LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Request for Proposals – Fence Netting Installation

Trending
E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Fence Netting Installation

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School (“ELH”) is seeking proposals from qualified vendors furnish and install 400 LF of 20-foot-high netting at the existing fence (netting posts independent to fence) on the west side of our soccer field.

Proposals are due via email to Kristin Yochum no later than 5:00 PM on Monday, July 7, 2020. We will notify the final vendor of selection and schedule work to be completed. The RFP with bidding requirements can be obtained by contacting:

Kristin Yochum
E.L. Haynes Public Charter School
Phone: 202.667-4446 ext 3504
Email: kyochum@elhaynes.org

