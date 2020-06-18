LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Request for Proposals – Special Education Related Services

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Special Education Related Services and Evaluations

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School (“ELH”) is seeking proposals from qualified vendors to provide school-based special education related services and evaluations by making available qualified providers for the areas of:

Adaptive Physical Education,

Applied Behavior Analysis,

Assistive Technology,

Behavioral Support and Counseling,

Educational Audiology,

Educational Services (home and hospital services, specialized tutoring),

Neuropsychology,

Occupational Therapy,

Physical Therapy,

Psychiatry,

Psychology,

Speech Language Pathology

Counseling,

Transportation,

Vision,

Mobility and orientation training,

Interpretation,

Lindamood-Bell trained educators, and

Reading intervention

Vendors will provide agreed upon regularly scheduled weekly services and any ‘as needed’ therapy services, evaluation, supervision, and support, at the request of the School. In addition, ELH is looking for providers who are able to provide evaluations and services in the areas listed above in Spanish or Amharic, as well as providers who can provide regular translation for meetings held with families requiring Spanish translation.

Proposals are due via email to Kristin Yochum no later than 5:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020. We will notify the final vendor of selection and schedule work to be completed. The RFP with bidding requirements can be obtained by contacting:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

Phone: 202.667-4446 ext 3504

Email: kyochum@elhaynes.org