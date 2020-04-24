MARYLAND NEWS – Tax Day extensions amidst coronavirus pandemic

April 20, 2020

Maryland News

Wednesday was Tax Day, but some deadlines in DC, Virginia and Maryland have been extended to help citizens, in light of the coronavirus. Residents of DC now have until July 15 to file and pay local taxes. Taxpayers filing with the state of Virginia, however, have until June 1. Maryland has indicated that their state tax returns should be filed by the same day as federal returns: July 15, however, businesses have until June 1. The deadline for federal taxes has been set for July 15, and those who have been granted a federal extension have until October 15.