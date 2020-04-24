POLITICS – Obama, Warren and Sanders all back Biden as Democratic nominee

April 19, 2020

Jacob Hollifield

News Writer

The Nation

Photo by: Michael Stokes

Since the suspension Bernie Sanders’s campaign last Wednesday, the stream of ex-presidential candidates to endorse Joe Biden has widened. Biden has gained the support of his former running opponents Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, as well as President Barack Obama. With a clear figurehead, the Democratic party can begin to move towards unification as the country approaches November. On Tuesday, Obama released his endorsement via Instagram in a nearly twelve-minute video saying, “Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made… and I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.” The former U.S. president referenced Biden’s experiences through a job loss and parenthood to give credence to his candidacy. With some of the previous front runners of the campaign behind Biden, the Democrat party anticipates the announcement of his potential vice president. Biden has said the announcement of a vice president search committee will be coming soon.