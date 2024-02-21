VIRGINIA NEWS – 6 deaths reported in meningococcal outbreak across Virginia

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting a deadly meningococcal disease outbreak. There have been 6 deaths reported including one earlier this month in Northern Virginia confirmed by the state department.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the first case reported was in June 2022 and the community outbreak was declared in September 2022. There have been a total of 32 confirmed cases of meningococcal disease, with the most at 23 reported in Eastern Virginia. There is a meningococcal conjugate vaccine available.





