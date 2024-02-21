NATIONAL NEWS – Supreme Court upholds sanctions against Trump-allied lawyers over 2020 election lawsuit

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Supreme Court rejected appeals by Trump-allied lawyers who faced sanctions in Michigan for their baseless allegations that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. Seven lawyers were sanctioned and ordered to pay more than $150,000 in legal fees. They have also been ordered to undertake new legal training and were referred to their state’s bar associations for disciplinary proceedings.

One of the lawyers, Sidney Powell plead guilty to six misdemeanor counts in a racketeering case in Fulton County, Georgia. Another lawyer, Lin Wood, announced his retirement from practicing in the state of Georgia last year.





