MARYLAND NEWS – Former NFL player Carl Kearney Jr. charged with murder for strangling girlfriend

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former NFL player Carl Kearney Jr., 43, was arrested and charged with murder for strangling his girlfriend, Patrina Best. Kearney turned himself in at Prince George’s County Police Department where he told officers that he strangled his girlfriend at her home. He faces first and second-degree murder charges.

“Patrina was a constant source of joy and laughter in our lives,” said the Best family. “She was guaranteed to be present for every birthday, holiday, and special occasion. She was also deeply compassionate and caring.”





