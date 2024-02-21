Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump launched a sneaker line, Trump Sneakers, at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday. That same day, Parkland High School shooting survivor David Hogg announced that he purchased the domain name for Trump’s sneaker line website. Hogg is the president of Leaders We Deserve, a grassroots organization dedicated to “electing young progressives” to Congress. Trump has since changed the domain to getttrumpsneakers.com

“I just bought shoptrumpsneakers.com” said Hogg in a post to social media. “I have redirected you to a page to call your member of congress. The twist is the person who makes the call is a victim of gun violence, whose voice has been re-created with AI to call for gun safety.” After launching the site, the anti-gun violence activist later wrote, “NGL pretty proud of this. Thanks to my tech savvy friends who helped.”





