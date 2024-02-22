NATIONAL NEWS – Beloved HIV/AIDS activist Hydeia Broadbent dies at 39

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hydeia Broadbent, a prominent HIV/AIDS activist, considered to be a part of “the first generation of children born HIV positive” in the 1980s, died Tuesday at age 39. Broadbent was abandoned as an infant and was later adopted by Loren and Patricia Broadbent. At three years old, she was diagnosed with HIV, though it was assumed that she was born with the virus. Throughout her childhood, Broadbent spoke publicly about HIV in an attempt to lessen the stigma around the virus.

“With great sadness, I must inform you all that our beloved friend, mentor and daughter Hydeia, passed away today after living with Aids since birth,” wrote her father, Loren Broadbent, in a post to social media. “Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her life, Hydeia remained determined to spread hope and positivity through education around Hiv/AIDS.”





