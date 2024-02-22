VIRGINIA NEWS – More than $1 million in COVID aid revoked from immigrant advocacy group

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors revoked more than $1 million in pandemic aid for CASA, a non-profit that advocates immigrants and working-class families. The decision came after the board voted that the organization would not be able to spend the $1.5 million of aid given to them by the federal deadline at the end of the year. A county audit also revealed that the organization paid for items that were ineligible for federal funding totaling up to nearly $200,000. The organization now has $500,000 in remaining aid.

The organization stated that they disagree with the eligibility decision highlighting that they halted spending after the county failed to promptly reimburse them for their second and third quarterly invoices. “Two million or even one million dollars on capital is a lot of money to spend,” said Chief Operating Officer of CASA Virginia, Melissa Guzman. “So without confirmation on what they would accept, we had to put a pause on the work.”





