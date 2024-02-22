WASHINGTON D.C. NEWS – Dog kicked by District Dogs employee dies

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A dog has died after being kicked by a Navy Yard District Dogs employee, according to police reports. The employee told the police that as he was feeding the dog, it “got too energetic” and to calm the dog down, he kicked it. Police say that the dog lost consciousness after and was taken to a nearby veterinarian but could not be revived.

District Dogs stated that the employee has been terminated. “The District Dogs family is heartbroken over this incident and extends its sincere condolences to the family of the dog, and we grieve their loss at this profoundly difficult time,” said the company in a statement. The former employee has not been charged.





