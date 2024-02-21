Trending
VIRGINIA NEWS – Female naval officer to be honored as Library of Virginia's 'Strong Men & Women in Virginia" nominee

Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Virginia News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Photos: Courtesy of 13 News Now

 

The commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk, Captain Janet Days, is one of four nominees inducted into the 2024 class of the Library of Virginia’s “Strong Men & Women in Virginia History.” Days is the first African American woman to serve as commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk, the world’s largest Naval base.

“If someone, if one young person can look at my history, what I’ve achieved in the Navy and motivates, inspires or challenges them to go forth and do something else, I’m all about it,” said Days. The program began in 2013 and aims to “honor distinguished Virginians, past and present, as Strong Men & Women in Virginia History for their important contributions to the state, the nation, or their professions,” according to the Library of Virginia’s website.

