WASHINGTON D.C. NEWS – Man sues Powerball organizers for $340 million after jackpot mishap

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

John Cheeks, 60, is suing the organizers of the Powerball lottery after they mistakenly posted the wrong winning numbers on the lottery’s website. Cheeks claims that his numbers were posted but when he went to redeem his ticket, he was told it was denied, according to the lawsuit filed. Taoti, the company that operates the D.C. Lottery website, failed to remove the incorrect winning numbers from their website until three days later.

“Because the winning numbers on the D.C. Lottery website matched the numbers on the Plantiff’s Powerball lottery ticket, the Plantiff is entitled to the entire jackpot that was then available,” stated Cheeks’ lawyers in the lawsuit. “This Court should enforce that prize.”