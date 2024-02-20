Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Maryland Exiles Youth Rugby Club had $17,000 from the team’s bank account in September 2023. The team is fundraising to make up for the stolen funds. Montgomery County Police are investigating the theft according to head coach Dan Soso.

“These kids worked hard to save the money. To see the fruits of our labor were all stolen by somebody with a clever mind and a laptop was really, really devastating,” said Soso. “In the end of three and a half days, they completely depleted the account. Nobody at the bank notified us — nothing.”





