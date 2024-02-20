NATIONAL NEWS – Multi-millionaire wife of Grant Cardone creates GoFundMe for Donald Trump

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Elena Cardone has created a GoFundMe for Former President Donald Trump to allegedly show support after a judge ruled that he needed to pay $355 million plus interest for lying on his financial statements for years. Trump’s lawyers have announced that they will appeal the decision.

“I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York,” said Cardone in the GoFundMe post. “The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves.” The GoFundMe has raised more than $680 thousand of the $355 million goal.





