NATIONAL NEWS – Nonbinary Oklahoma teen, Nex Benedict, dies after beating in school’s bathroom

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Nex Benedict, a nonbinary, 16-year-old student at Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma died on Feb. 8 after they were beaten in their school’s bathroom by three older girls on Feb. 7. The school did not call an ambulance for Nex. The Owasso Police Department has stated that they are investigating and waiting on the corner medical examiner’s report before they release more information.

“Nex Benedict should still be alive,” said Freedom Oklahoma, a statewide 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy organization. “Nex deserved not only a safe and nurturing environment to learn, but an environment that actively disrupted anti-2STGNC+ rhetoric and worked to ensure that vulnerable students were safe.”





