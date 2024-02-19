VIRGINIA NEWS – House explosion kills a firefighter Trevor Brown; 13 others injured

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A volunteer firefighter, Trevor Brown, 45, died on Friday night when a house exploded in Loudoun County. Brown was a fourth-generation volunteer firefighter, according to officials. He is survived by his wife and three children. “Please keep Firefighter Brown’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, and we ask that the family’s privacy be respected,” said Johnson.

11 other firefighters and two civilians were also injured in the explosion. According to the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Johnson, the explosion was caused by a leaking propane tank underground. Four first responders are still currently hospitalized but they are expected to survive, according to Johnson.





