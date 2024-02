Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Ryan Seacrest will take over as the host of “Wheel of Fortune” in the fall. “I’m so excited,” said Seacrest on Good Morning America. “I’ve been watching it for so many years, like so many people here in this country.

Current “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is retiring after becoming the host in 1982. Co-host, Vanna White, who has also been on the show since 1982, will remain in her role as co-host for Seacrest. White and Seacrest have begun filming promotional videos.