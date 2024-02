Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The District’s children’s gospel choir, Children of the Gospel, recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary on stage. The choir began in 1993 and was founded by Eric Torain. The singers aged nine to 18 audition to get into the group.

“The kids are the closest space to God,” said artistic director Michele Fowlin. “They still have that purity. This is why the message resounds.”