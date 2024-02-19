Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
MARYLAND NEWS – 2 men charged with stealing more than 50 firearms from gun shop

By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Maryland News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two Maryland men, Cedric Minger, 21, and Victor Jones, 22, were charged on Thursday for stealing more than 50 firearms from a gun shop, Dominion Defense, in Springfield, Virginia. The firearms stolen included pistols, riffles, short-barrelled rifles, and silencers. 

The pair are charged with burglary of a federal firearms licensee, conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearm licensee, and interstate transportation of stolen firearms and stolen vehicles. If convicted they face a maximum sentence of five years for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearm licensee. They also face an additional 10 years in prison for each additional charge.



