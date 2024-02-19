MARYLAND NEWS – Charles County family lose home and vehicles in fire

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A Charles County family lost their home on Feb. 12 after a structural fire broke out. According to the family’s GoFundMe, the fire completely burned their home to the ground along with their vehicles. Charles County Fire and Rescue did respond to the scene.

“In the blink of an eye, everything was lost, including what my parents have worked tremendously hard for from their 30s until retirement,” states the family’s GoFundMe. “We are thankful everyone made it out and is intact, and for that, we’re genuinely grateful,” said Allandra Johnson, the creator of the GoFundMe page.

You can donate to their GoFundMe page here.



