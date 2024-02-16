VIRGINIA NEWS – ALERT! – Rabid cat attack in Prince William County

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Earlier this week a rabid cat tried to attack people in Dumfries, Virginia according to animal control officials. The Prince William County Animal Services Bureau received reports about a cat trying to attack people from Feb. 1 to 12.

According to the reports, the attacks were along the 17400 block of Fraley Boulevard. The cat is described as a gray short-hair male with white on its legs and face and wounds on its front and back legs. Authorities are asking anyone who came in physical contact with a cat to contact them at 703-792-6465.





