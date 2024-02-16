NATIONAL NEWS – FBI informant Smirnov charged with lying to bureau about Joe and Hunter Biden

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

An FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov, 43, has been indicted on two counts of allegedly providing false information about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden to the bureau during the 2020 presidential campaign. In 2017 Smirnov reported to an FBI agent that he had a conversation with the owner of Ukranian energy company, Burisma. However, In 2020 Smirnov reported to the FBI that Hunter and Joe Biden received $5 million each from Burisma in 2015 or 2016, according to court documents.

Justice Department Special counsel David Weiss filed the charges. If convicted, Smirnov faces up to 25 years in prison.





