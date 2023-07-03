WORLD NEWS— South Korea adopted uniform system of determining age

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Thousands of citizens in South Korea just gained a year or two of their lives back. In the past, the country used a method known as “Korean age” where a baby is considered one-year old when it is born. Another method is “counting age” where one would take the current year, and subtract the year a person was born. Lastly, there is international age, where a baby would turn one-year old, one-year from birth. The variation in these systems all result in differing ages which has allegedly created great confusion within Korean society. South Korea has formally adopted the uniform system used around the world of counting the number of years from the date of birth.