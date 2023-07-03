NATIONAL NEWS— Mississippi prosecutor resigns after alleged racial bias in jury selection

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Mississippi’s District Attorney Doug Evans has resigned after more than 30 years. This was allegedly due to a trial he prosecuted where a Black man, Curtis Flowers, six times in the shooting of four individuals, and where Black people were excluded from the jury. This reportedly was why the Supreme Court overturned the man’s conviction and death sentence. Following this, analysis was conducted of attorney jury selection practices which uncovered a potential trend of racial bias in jury selection by attorney Evans.