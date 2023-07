By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

An employee at an Arlington County public school was arrested as a result of an alleged sexual assault in May. Police report that the victim entered an unfamiliar black vehicle, and claimed that the suspect sexually assaulted her before she was able to exit. The employee was an hourly employee used for translation and was best known for his community advocacy work with the group Juntos En Justicia. He has allegedly been charged with abduction and forcible sodomy.