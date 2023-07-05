METRO EVENTS – We the People March in the District, opponents rally against Supreme Court decisions

(Janay Holland, participant at the We the People March)

By Nina Glick, Photojournalist

Photos and video: By Nina Glick and DC Spotlight Newspaper

Participants in the videos: Raymond Thomas (activist), Nikilas Mawanda (AIDS Healthcare Foundation), and Janay Holland (participant)

On Friday June 30th, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation brought together a group of advocates, community members, and concerned citizens at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., a block north of the White House, as a part of the We The People Coalition’s We The People March. This event was one of six marches across the country culminating in the national We The People March held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on July 2nd. The goal of this march was to push back against the almost 1,000 bills that have been introduced through the U.S. that the group said seek “to criminalize immigrants, sexuality, gender expression, Blackness, homelessness, religious freedom, and the teaching of vital history,” and demonstrate that there are many people throughout the U.S. that won’t let the country, “undo 70 years of progress.”