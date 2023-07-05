SPORTS NEWS – Governor Youngkin throws Potomac League’s first pitch on 4th of July

By Nina Glick

Photos: By Nina Glick and DC Spotlight Newspaper

As a part of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s July 4th celebrations, he threw out the first pitch at a Potomac Collegiate Summer League baseball game in Tysons Corner, Virginia. The Potomac League is filled with college baseball players and was created to allow District area players to continue playing throughout the summer. The Governor shook hands with each of the players on the four baseball teams in the league: the Chili Dogs, the Gators, the Bunt Cakes, and the Hot Wings, all were competing on July 4th. He also threw three pitches, followed by a round of applause from the crowd. Afterwards, he remained at Capital One Park for about an hour to take in the game between the Bunt Cakes and the Hot Wings.