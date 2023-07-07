WASHINGTON D.C. NEWS— Washington DC program provides free meals to students during summer vacation

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Washington, D.C. education officials have announced District-wide measures put in place to help out students during the summer. The D.C. Youth Meals Program will be giving out food to students who are 18 or younger until August 27, 2023 across 100 sites. These students will not have to show identification or any sort of personal proof to receive their meals. The goal, as described by this program, is to help combat the “hunger gap.” Many students who rely on school lunch programs do not often have access to meals during summer break.