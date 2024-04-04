WORLD NEWS – 9 people killed in Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Taiwan experienced its strongest earthquake in 25 years on Wednesday. The earthquake has resulted in at least nine deaths and thousands more injured. The earthquake was a 7.4 magnitude and was followed by several aftershocks.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said in a post to social media, “Disaster response is underway following this morning’s 7.2 earthquake and aftershocks. I’m deeply grateful for the messages of support we have received from around the world, and to our first responders for their life-saving work.” She continued, “My heart is with everyone affected. Please keep in touch with loved ones, and stay safe.”





