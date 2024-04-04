Trending
MARYLAND NEWS – Governor Moore provides updates on Francis Scott Key Bridge

By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Featured Writers, Features, Maryland News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Maryland Governor Wes Moore held a press conference about the recovery efforts following Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. He shared that crews are working on removing the wreckage and clearing the channel. Moore said that the divers can not see more than a foot in front of them when they go into the water and they are navigating only by touch. He reiterated that the bridge will be rebuilt in the future. 

Moore said in a post to social media, “Marylanders are rallying. We stand stronger than ever. And people are raising there hands to serve.” He continued, “We are going to work together to help Maryland workers, Maryland families, Maryland businesses, and Maryland communities during this difficult time.” 



