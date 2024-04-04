MARYLAND NEWS – Senate debate cancelled after Rep. David Trone refuses to commit

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A scheduled televised Senate debate for Democratic candidates Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has been cancelled. The debate was lead by WBAL-TV in partnership with NBC Washington and it was cancelled due to Trone’s campaign refusing to commit.

Alsobrooks said in a post to social media, “Unfortunately, my opponent refused to commit to a statewide televised debate…” She continued, I believe voters across Maryland should have the opportunity to see the choice they have on the ballot in May, in an unbiased, open format. We will continue building our grassroots coalition and taking our message to every part of the state.”





