MARYLAND NEWS – Small Business Administration to offer loans after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Small businesses impacted by Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse can now apply for loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Officials have reported more than 500 applications so far.

U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said, “The SBA joins the entire federal family in grieving for the lives lost in the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.” She continued, “As Baltimore and the wider community mourn and start to rebuild, the SBA and the Biden-Harris Administration stand ready to help local small businesses get through the economic disruption caused by the bridge collapse.”





