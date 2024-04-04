VIRGINIA NEWS – Lawmakers pass legislation to raise age of marriage to 18, awaiting governor’s approval

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Lawmakers in Virginia voted to pass legislation that would require people to be at least 18 years old to get married. The bill now awaits signage from Governor Glenn Youngkin to go into effect. If Youngkin approves the legislation, Virginia would join 11 other states that have banned marriage for minors.

Del. Karen Keys-Gamarra, who led the marriage bill, previously said in a meeting,“Being 18 years of age is a standard that has been established in law as the passage from childhood to adulthood.” She continued, “We see this with laws impacting the ability to vote or be in the military. [Supporters] are concerned that marriage, an institution that creates a lifelong bond and is a legal entity, should also protect children.”





