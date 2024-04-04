WHITE HOUSE NEWS – President Biden tells Netanyahu strikes, deaths of humanitarian workers “unacceptable”

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

President Joe Biden had a 30-minute phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. The call comes after seven humanitarian workers with the World Central Kitchen were killed by an Israeli airstrike while transporting aid in Gaza.

A statement from the White House reads, “President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable. He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers.” The statement continues, “He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps. He underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the Prime Minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home.”





