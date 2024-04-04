WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – DC Council approves more than $500 million for Leonsis’ Capital One Arena

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The D.C. Council unanimously approved an appropriation of $515 million for renovations to Capital One Arena renovations. District Mayor Muriel Bowser still needs to negotiate a final agreement with Monumental Sports and Entertainment.

Council members have raised concerns about the lack of collaboration between Mayor Bowser and the council thus far. Councilmember Robert White said, “We’ve got to be working together. We’ve got to be focused on securing our economy, and the council’s gonna have to be involved, which means the mayor’s gonna have to start working with the council in a way that she hasn’t done in these two terms.” He continued, “This has to be a wake-up call for our city. The future of downtown, the future of our economy is not guaranteed.”