NATIONAL NEWS – Judge rejects Donald Trump’s bid to get Georgia elections case dismissed

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee rejected a bid from Former President Donald Trump to get his Georgia election case dismissed. Trump argued that the indictment against him violates political speech protected by the First Amendment.

Judge McAfee wrote in his order, “The defense has not presented, nor is the Court able to find, any authority that the speech and conduct alleged is protected political speech.” He continued, “Even core political speech addressing matters of public concern is not impenetrable from prosecution if allegedly used to further criminal activity.”