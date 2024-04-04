WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Mayor Bowser releases 2025 budget proposal

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

District Mayor Muriel Boswell released her proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year on Wednesday. Bowser is proposing a $20.9 billion budget plan.

Some of the budgeting plans for 2025 include $13 million for the Metropolitan Police Department’s crime-fighting abilities and $520 million to revitalize Gallery Place. Bowser said, “While we approach these decisions soberly and with financial prudence, the state of the District is strong.” The budget still needs to be approved by the District Council.





