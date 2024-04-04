WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Annual iftar banquet canceled; meeting with Muslim leaders held instead

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The White House canceled its yearly iftar banquet after Muslim community members declined their invitations. The yearly White House iftar dinner is held to mark the end of Ramadan. Instead of the dinner, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Muslim community leaders on Tuesday.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said, “The American Muslim community said very early on that it would be completely unacceptable for us to break bread with the very same White House that is enabling the Israeli government to starve and slaughter the Palestinian people in Gaza.”