WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – DC Council to vote on funding for new Capital One Arena renovations

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The District Council is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation that would provide more than $500 million toward Capital One Arena renovations. Ted Leonsis, the CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Wizards and Capitals, has stated that renovations are needed.

Some of the renovations included under the new deal to keep the Wizards and Capitals in the District until 2050 include: an expansion of the arena, dedicated ride-share zones, and the ability to close off F street two hours before games. The council’s resolution states, “A renovated arena in Chinatown/Gallery Place will again revitalize a neighborhood, create and sustain quality new jobs for District residents, and strengthen a commitment to community and fan engagement.”





