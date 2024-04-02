Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»NATIONAL NEWS – Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case

NATIONAL NEWS – Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former president Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case on Monday. In Febuary, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump lied about his wealth for years and ordered him to pay more than $454 million in fines. Trump’s bond payment halted the state from beginning to seize his assets to satisfy the debt. 

Alina Habba, one of Trump’s lawyers said, “As promised, President Trump has posted bond.” She continued, “He looks forwards to vindicating his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict.”



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.