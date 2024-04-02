WORLD NEWS – 1 student killed, 2 wounded in Finland school shooting

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A 12 year old has died after being shot by a classmate at Viertola school in Vantaa, Finland on Tuesday. Two other students also age 12 were seriously wounded. The suspect, a 12-year-old student fled the scene but was caught by the police, according to Finland’s public broadcaster, Yleisradio Oy.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in a post to social media, “I am shocked by the events in Vantaa. I offer my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased schoolboy.” He continued, “I wish strength for recovery to the injured. All the students and staff of the school are in my thoughts.”





